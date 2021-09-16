Time to Start Thinking About the Flu Shot Soon

SUNBURY – It’ll soon be time to start thinking about getting your flu shot.

Geisinger’s Northeast Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Alison Brodginski says flu season is quickly approaching, and just like COVID-19, the best tool for flu prevention is vaccination, “We typically start to see influenza start to spread towards the end of the fall, early winter, here in Pennsylvania. I always advise my patients, around that October time frame is one of the best time frames to really start thinking about getting that vaccination.”

She says it’s especially important to get your flu shot with COVID cases sharply rising again. There’s also no harm with receiving both a COVID vaccine and the flu shot, “Now that we have COVID vaccination, we can safely administer the flu vaccination during that same visit. There’s really no discretion in terms of the time they’re administered.”

Geisinger says it will be offering free flu shots as well. There’s more info at Geisinger.org/flu. Patients can schedule flu shots by appointment through the MyGeisinger portal or by visiting a walk-in or drive-thru clinic. If you haven’t had your COVID-19 vaccine, you can also schedule an appointment online at https://www.geisinger.org/coronavirus/patients-and-visitors/covid-19-vaccine-faqs#vaccineschedule.