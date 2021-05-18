Three Valley Counties Now ‘Moderate’ for COVID Spread

HARRISBURG – Almost all of the Valley is now considered ‘moderate’ in terms of the spread of COVID-19. On this week’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, state officials say Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties are now in the ‘moderate’ category. Union County remains in the ‘substantial’ spread category.

Overall, there are 41 counties in the ‘moderate’ level of transmission, and 22 are in the ‘substantial’ level. State officials also say the statewide percent positivity rate continues to decrease from 6.6% to 5.3%.

Governor Tom Wolf says these numbers are encouraging, but there are still thousands of cases being reported. That means residents should still take steps to protect themselves, including getting vaccinated.