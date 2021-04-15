Three New Valley COVID Deaths, 13 More Bucknell Cases

HARRISBURG – COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the Valley for the first time in days, and cases on Bucknell University’s campus are continuing to climb. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed three new deaths locally. Northumberland County has two new deaths at 340 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and Montour County has one new death at 61 total. Union County remains with 86 deaths and Snyder County remains with 82 total deaths. 44 new deaths reported statewide as well, for a total of 25,566 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

At Bucknell University, 13 more active cases were reported on Thursday’s dashboard, and there are now 57 have active cases on campus (55 students and two faculty/staff. There have been 420 total cases since the start of the spring semester, and 47% of the university’s isolation space is in use. At Susquehanna University, there are 12 active cases overall, 11 among students and one among faculty/staff.

5,060 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the health department’s update, bringing the statewide total to 1,092,852, of which 89% have recovered. Locally, 65 new cases were reported, including 24 in Northumberland County, they’ve reached 8,902 people with the disease since the start of the pandemic. 20 new cases were reported in Union County, where 5,649 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Snyder County has 16 new cases, for a total of 3,415, and Montour County has five new cases for a total of 1,900.

Also in Thursday’s update, 1,647 more Valley residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and Northumberland County is now over 50,000 residents with at least one dose. The state reported 798 more Northumberland County residents have received at least one dose, with the total now reaching 50,510 (22,535 have two shots; 27,975have one). In Snyder County 237 more residents have gotten at least one shot, 17,426 have at least one shot, (6,981 have two shots; 10,445 have one). Union County has 417 more residents, (21,212 total; 12,863 one shot; 8,349 two shots). Montour County has 195 more residents, 16,318 with at least one dose (7,400 have two; 8,918 have just one). To date, the state has administered 6,600,130 doses total through April 14:

First/single doses: 4,351,950 administered

Second doses: 2,488,948 administered

Additionally, there are 2,577 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 572 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, and more than 265 are on ventilators.

Locally, Geisinger Danville has two fewer patients, now with 38 total coronavirus patients, 11 of whom are in intensive care, and four are on ventilators. Evangelical has two new patients for 18 total with COVID, three in intensive care. Geisinger Shamokin has four patients, with three in intensive care.