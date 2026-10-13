Three Forecasts Point Toward Milder Central PA Winter

LEWISBURG — After last winter’s record breaking cold, and big snow storm, science is pointing toward a milder winter in Central Pennsylvania…and a fuzzy local forecaster agrees.
AccuWeather says a strong El Niño should favor warmer-than-average temperatures and less snow across much of Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service is also leaning toward a milder winter in our part of the US. Both say any winter, occasional cold snaps and significant storms are still possible.
Then last weekend came the real expert. The Lewisburg Downtown Project says Lewisburg’s woolly worms delivered their annual winter forecast . During the Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication at Hufnagle Park, the verdict was: a mild winter ahead.