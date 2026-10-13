Three Forecasts Point Toward Milder Central PA Winter

LEWISBURG — After last winter’s record breaking cold, and big snow storm, science is pointing toward a milder winter in Central Pennsylvania…and a fuzzy local forecaster agrees.

AccuWeather says a strong El Niño should favor warmer-than-average temperatures and less snow across much of Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service is also leaning toward a milder winter in our part of the US. Both say any winter, occasional cold snaps and significant storms are still possible.