Third Shooting In Shamokin Since Late August

SHAMOKIN — A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg early Sunday morning, marking Shamokin’s third shooting since August 30th . Police Chief Ray Siko tells the News-Item officers responded to the 300 block of East Dewart Street shortly before 4 a.m. The victim was apparently shot outdoors before being moved into an apartment.

Police provided assistance until emergency medical personnel arrived. Investigators have identified a suspect who fled before officers arrived but have not released a name. Police say Sunday ’s shooting was isolated, with no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active.