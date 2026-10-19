Third Shooting In Shamokin Since Late August

Ali Stevens | October 19, 2026 6:39 am |

SHAMOKIN — A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg early morning, marking Shamokin’s third shooting since . Police Chief Ray Siko tells the News-Item officers responded to the 300 block of East Dewart Street shortly before 4 a.m.  The victim was apparently shot outdoors before being moved into an apartment.

Police provided assistance until emergency medical personnel arrived.  Investigators have identified a suspect who fled before officers arrived but have not released a name.  Police say ’s shooting was isolated, with no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active.

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Written by Ali Stevens