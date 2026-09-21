ThinkSunbury Business Association Meets Tonight

SUNBURY — ThinkSunbury has another session tonight . Sunbury business owners and community leaders are invited to the monthly ThinkSunbury Business Association meeting Monday . The group meets on the third Monday of each month to network, share information and discuss issues affecting local businesses.

Organizers say, “This is your opportunity to have a voice! Sunbury business leaders hope to learn and provide input for Sunbury revitalization efforts.

They say this is the forum for sharing progress and ensuring accountability on the 5-year Strategic Plan for Downtown Revitalization. When we work together, we can have a real impact!

The meeting will be held at the rear of the Sunbury Market House, formerly 61 Road House, at 436 Market Street. Participants should enter through the back door on Woodlawn Avenue. A Zoom option is available for attendees.