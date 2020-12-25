The 2020 Here. For Good. Campaign Surpasses $115,000 Goal

The 2020 Salvation Army Here. For Good. campaign hit and exceeded its $115,000 goal this morning with donations from the Degenstein foundations.

The total for the campaign stands at $127,909 this morning.

The Charles B. Degenstein Foundation donated $10,000 and the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation donated $7,600. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation already donated $50,000 earlier this week, which brings the donations from the three foundations up to $67,600 for 2020. The thee Degenstein foundations have donated more than $607,000 since 1999 when it joined the annual campaign.

The 2020 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

Today’s total is thanks to $40 from Clarence and Salya Baker; $25 from Patrick and Nancy Duff, of McClure; $75 from Robert and Barbara Koch, of New Columbia; $200 from Helen Hess, of Lewisburg; $100 from Sue Stetler, of West Milton; $53 from Carol Wilson; $25 from Lisa Boden, of Lewisburg; $50 from Rosmarie Astick, of Middleburg; $500 from Todd and Ann Claire Mattern, of Beavertown; $100 from Angela and David Hook, of Middleburg; $15 from the Blank Family, of Sunbury; $200 from William and Elizabeth Kush; $100 from Betsy Noyce and Jeff Scheckter, of Lewisburg; $1,248 from Purdy Insurance Agency; $35 from Eric Keefer; and $104 from Lynn E. Palermo. There were also $852 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.