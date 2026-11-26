MONTOURSVILLE — Heavy rain and strong winds battered the Central Susquehanna Valley Thanksgiving Day, leaving thousands without electricity and numerous roads closed. Volunteer firefighters, and Lewisburg crews, responded to numerous emergencies involving fires, fallen trees, downed wires, flooding, and crashes.

PPL Electric reported more than 100,000 customer outages during the storm, some of whom are not expected to have power back on until Saturday.

Rainfall ranged from one to two-and-a-half inches, with the heaviest amounts in Lycoming and northern Columbia counties.

Wind speeds reached over 60 miles per hour in Pennsylvania, with the fastest speeds recorded in southeast Pennsylvania. Most of the middle portion of PA had winds 20 to 40mph. Higher gusts approaching 50mph were recorded.

PennDOT reported closures along Routes 239, 487 and several secondary roads in Columbia County, along with roads in Lycoming, Montour, and Snyder counties. PennDOT urges motorists to avoid flooded roads and check 511PA.com for updated closures.