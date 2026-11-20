LEWISBURG — A 71-year-old East Buffalo Township, Union County woman lost over a quarter-million dollars in an elaborate scam involving fake federal agents. The Standard-Journal reports 70-year-old Ruili Wang of Texas faces multiple felony charges.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police say scammers convinced the retired physician she was implicated in a Texas drug investigation. She was told paying $257,000 would spare her from legal proceedings.

The woman consulted an attorney after scammers demanded another $2 million. Police traced her original payment to a bank account belonging to Wang. Wang faces charges of theft by deception, receiving stolen property and bad checks. She has not been taken into custody.