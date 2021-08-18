Ten animals, including a dead cat, found inside a vehicle in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG — State police are investigating after several animals were found inside a minivan, including a dead cat. Troopers say the incident took place on July 28 along Weikel Road in Center Township, Snyder County near Middleburg.

Multiple dogs were discovered locked in the minivan, along with 3 parrots and two cats. One of the cats was found dead inside a small cage in the van. The surviving animals were placed in a shelter for adoption. The investigation continues and cruelty to animal charges are pending.