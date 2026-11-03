Taser and Pepper Spray Used in Mount Carmel Arrest

MOUNT CARMEL — The News Item reports police used a Taser on a Mount Carmel man who allegedly threatened officers and released an aggressive dog while they attempted to remove him from his residence, under an emergency protection from abuse order obtained by his girlfriend.

55-year-old Robert Heiser Jr. was charge with felony aggravated assault and other counts for the incident on October 26th. The newspaper reports Heiser threatened the woman and became verbally hostile with officers on the scene. The woman was not harmed and no officers were injured. The newspaper reports the officers used pepper spray to prevent the dog from attacking them. A Taser was deployed on Heiser to allow officers to take him into custody.