Talen Energy Donating Montour Preserve for Conservation Efforts

WASHINGTONVILLE – Talen Energy’s Montour County plant is slated for closure. The company announced today they’ll also be donating the nearby lake, the Montour Preserve and $1.2 million dollars to conservation efforts.

The moves comes as a way of addressing pollution complaints at the plant in Washingtonville. A settlement between the plant owners and the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association was announced Tuesday. Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky says the agreement will lead to better water quality and a preservation of the community assets for future generations.

Talen announced last year it would transition from coal to a cleaner-burning fuel at the plant, which has been open for 49 years. It has also partnered with another company to build a 1,000 acre solar farm in Montour County.