SV United Way To Celebrate New Wellness Hub

SUNBURY — Susquehanna Valley United Way will celebrate its new Wellness Hub in Sunbury with an open house and ribbon cutting September 24. The drop-in center at 228 Arch Street opened August 31 to connect people with mental health and substance-use resources.

The event will run from 3pm to 6pm, with the ribbon cut at 3:30pm. Guests can tour the space, meet staff, and learn about United in Recovery and Family Services. Light refreshments will be served. The gathering will also kick off United Way’s annual campaign and highlight how community donations support local programs.