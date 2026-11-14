Susquehanna University Students Learn Chesapeake Bay Advocacy 

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University hosted its first Bay Advocacy Institute, giving students hands-on experience protecting the Chesapeake Bay watershed. About 20 students participated in the program, offered in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

The institute combined classroom workshops, environmental advocacy training, and canoe excursions to study local waterways. Students learned about climate change, environmental law, water quality, and ways to address environmental problems in their communities.

Assistant Professor Siobhan Fathel says the program connected environmental science and policy with practical action. Students also developed advocacy plans and explored opportunities to become certified Chesapeake Bay advocates.