Susquehanna University Announces Free Tuition For Eligible Students

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University unveils big news.

Susquehanna University is offering free tuition to qualifying students from ten central Pennsylvania counties beginning in fall 2027. The new Susquehanna Tuition Pledge includes residents of Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia, Centre, Dauphin, Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry counties.

To qualify, students must come from families earning $100,000 or less annually, live on campus, and qualify for federal Pell and Pennsylvania State grants.

University President Jonathan Green says the initiative strengthens Susquehanna’s commitment to making higher education accessible to local families. Housing, meals, and other fees are not included. More information is available at susqu.edu/tuition-pledge.