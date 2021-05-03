Susquehanna to Establish Downtown Center on Market Street

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University is looking for a bigger presence in downtown Selinsgrove. The university announced it will open a new Downtown Center, this fall.

The center will be located at 111 North Market Street and will be used for a number of interests and activities. Those include supporting local businesses and nonprofits through increased presence of and partnership with SU’s students, faculty and staff. The new building will also include a small SU retail space, classrooms and meeting space, along with project-based learning opportunites for students. Lectures and other social gatherings will be held in the new building as well.

The university says during the semester, students interviewed approximately 170 borough residents to determine community perceptions about the campus and ways to strengthen its relationship.