Susquehanna Professor Honored For Bringing Local History Alive

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University history professor Edward Slavishak is receiving statewide recognition for connecting residents with their community’s past. The university says the PA Humanities named Slavishak a 2026 Window Keeper, honoring his work through the Talk of the Town lecture series.

The program brings local history into public conversations, exploring Selinsgrove’s architecture, industries, and community traditions. Slavishak also involves university students in historical tours and projects throughout Snyder County.

The Window Keeper initiative recognizes 180 Pennsylvanians whose contributions strengthen communities through history, culture, and civic engagement. Other local honorees include Sunbury Revitalization Incorporated director Jody Auker and local historian and author Terry Diener.