Susquehanna Names Frances Magee Vice President for Student Life

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced Frances “Francy” Magee is the new vice president for student life and dean of students following a nationwide search. She will join Susquehanna on Aug. 23.

As a member of the senior leadership team, Magee will provide vision and leadership for the Division of Student Life and related programs that aim to create transformative learning experiences that inspire students to become their best selves. Magee comes to Susquehanna from Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts, where she served as associate provost and dean of students.