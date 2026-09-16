Susquehanna Earns Four-Star Rating From Money

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has earned a four-star rating in Money magazine’s 2026 Best Colleges report. The magazine evaluates schools on graduation rates, affordability, financial aid, student debt and alumni earnings. Susquehanna received four out of five stars.

The university’s rating reflects factors including graduation rates, the estimated net cost of a degree after financial aid, student and parent borrowing and graduate earnings. Susquehanna says it was among the 15% of four-year public and private nonprofit colleges nationwide receiving four stars or higher.