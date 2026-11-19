SUNBURY — A man wanted in connection with a double-fatal motorcycle crash in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, is now jailed. State police say 57-year-old Kevin Shilo of West Milton was apprehended Wednesday by their Fugitive Task Force.

Investigators say Shilo was under the influence of methamphetamine when his SUV struck a motorcycle along Brush Valley Road July 14 . The crash claimed the lives of 34-year-old Brian Wallace and 32-year-old Megin Wallace, both of Sunbury.

Shilo faces numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. He was arraigned and is being held without bail in Northumberland County Prison.