Superintendent: Danville Will Comply, Other Supers Met Discussing Mask Mandate

DANVILLE – Danville Area School District’s Superintendent says the district will comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s mask mandate, but some area superintendents still have some concerns.

Danville Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle said in an open letter Friday the district will comply, at the advice of the district’s attorney, to avoid liability, saying ‘the district’s hands are tied.’ Boyle also says some of the area’s superintendents met Thursday to discuss the mandate. She says there are some concerns, as the order doesn’t say how to enforce the mandate. For Danville, Boyle says the only recourse to take is using its own disciplinary process, without taking students out of school – that would defeat the purpose of the mandate – keeping students in school.

Boyle also says some school leaders are confused with the new list of exceptions to the mandate – which do not include religious reasons.

But in her Friday letter to Danville schools, masks, as one tool, play an important role in preventing a single COVID-19 case leading to quarantines. She says there was a positive case at Danville High School, resulting in 22 individuals as close contacts – but only six need to quarantine because most of those students were either vaccinated or wore a mask. According to Boyle, the CDC says in K-12 classrooms, students won’t need to quarantine if they were within 3-6 feet of an infected student, and all parties wore masks correctly the entire time.