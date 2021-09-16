Superintendent: Contingency Plan in Place for Chief Shikellamy Project Delay

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School District has implemented some adjustments district-wide as the current project to expand Chief Shikellamy Elementary School is delayed. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says currently, third and fourth grade students remain at Chief Shikellamy, while fifth grade students are now in the old Beck elementary building that closed at the end of last school year. At the conclusion of the project, Chief Shikellamy will be the district’s third through fifth grade building.

In addition, district administration will move into the old Beck elementary building, while renting a portion to the CSIU and also hosting sixth through 12th grade virtual academy classes. Bendle says that move is currently on hold.

The cause of the delay is a shortage of steel. Bendle says the district will have a better understanding of how long the delay will be toward the end of October – but its anticipating it will last until the spring. The district was set to open the new section of Chief Shikellamy for the start of next school year. For now, Bendle says the groundwork for the project is getting started.

Once the Chief Shikellamy project is completed, other restricting includes Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary schools as the districts kindergarten through second grade buildings, and the middle and high schools would remain as they are currently.