DANVILLE— Geisinger is offering three Super Saturday flu vaccine events in the coming weeks. The first one is tomorrow (September 18) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Geisinger offices including in Bloomsburg, Danville, Lewisburg, Milton, and Selinsgrove. Flu season usually goes from late October to thorugh May. Next events are October 2 and 16.