SUNBURY — A 24-year-old Sunbury grocery store employee allegedly stole more than $1,000 in merchandise while working. Sunbury police say Emahd Montgomery worked in the deli department at Weis Markets on Fourth Street.

Investigators say Montgomery allegedly manipulated price labels and concealed merchandise in a backpack. The alleged thefts occurred on at least 18 occasions between September 30 and November 5 .

Police reviewed surveillance footage showing Montgomery allegedly purchasing merchandise at significantly reduced prices using altered labels. Other merchandise was allegedly taken without payment.