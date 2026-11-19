SUNBURY — The Takery in Sunbury will distribute free holiday meals ( 11/19) at the Cameron Park gazebo on Market Street. The meals will be available from 4 to 5pm and can be enjoyed there or taken home.
Volunteers will also distribute baked goods, canned foods, cleaning supplies, and personal hygiene products while supplies last. The Takery is a community outreach program of Sunbury Together, involving local faith communities.
Everyone is welcome to participate, volunteer or donate to the program. Another holiday meal distribution is scheduled for , and more information is available at 570-286-1490.