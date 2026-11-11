Sunbury Police Warn Of SNAP Benefit Card Skimming

SUNBURY — Sunbury police are warning residents about a card-skimming scam targeting people who receive SNAP food assistance benefits. Investigators say a skimming device was discovered at the Dollar General store on Market Street.

Police are working with the Welfare Fraud Office and Northumberland County Assistance Office to investigate the incident. Anyone who recently used a SNAP or EBT card at that store is urged to request a replacement.

Residents who discover unauthorized transactions should visit the Assistance Office for paperwork, then file a report with Sunbury police. Authorities also recommend checking benefit accounts regularly for suspicious activity.