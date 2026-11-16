SUNBURY — Sunbury police are asking residents to help fill a police cruiser and trailer with food donations this Saturday . The collection will take place from 10am to 2pm in the Sunbury YMCA parking lot.

Donations of nonperishable food will benefit the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Food Pantry and The Family Pantry. Police say many local families and senior citizens are struggling to put food on the table as the holidays approach.

The department says community policing includes building relationships and helping neighbors in need. More information is available on the Sunbury Police Department’s Facebook page.