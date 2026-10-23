Sunbury Police Host Halloween Events Saturday Evening

SUNBURY — Sunbury Police and community partners are inviting families to a Halloween celebration evening at Beiter’s parking lot. The activities run from 6pm to 8pm at North Fourth Street Plaza.
Children can enjoy a Trunk or Treat celebration, along with opportunities to see police cruisers, motorcycles, and fire trucks up close. The Touch a Bike, Truck and Cruiser event also features free hayrides and opportunities to meet police officers.
North Central Bikers is sponsoring the event, with support from local businesses and community organizations. Registration for Trunk or Treat closes at 5pm .