Sunbury Police Host Halloween Events Saturday Evening

SUNBURY — Sunbury Police and community partners are inviting families to a Halloween celebration Saturday evening at Beiter’s parking lot. The activities run from 6pm to 8pm at North Fourth Street Plaza.

Children can enjoy a Trunk or Treat celebration, along with opportunities to see police cruisers, motorcycles, and fire trucks up close. The Touch a Bike, Truck and Cruiser event also features free hayrides and opportunities to meet police officers.