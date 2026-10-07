Sunbury Municipal Authority Warns Of Text Scam

SUNBURY — The Sunbury Municipal Authority is warning customers about a text-message scam involving fake unpaid-bill notices. The authority says at least one customer received a message showing a picture of its main office and claiming money was owed.

The message directed the customer to click a link to make a payment. Authority officials say those texts are not legitimate, and customers should not click links or provide personal or financial information.

Anyone receiving a suspicious message can report it to police or the state Attorney General’s Office. Customers with questions should contact the Sunbury Municipal Authority directly.