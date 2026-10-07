Sunbury Municipal Authority Warns Of Text Scam

Mark Lawrence | October 7, 2026 6:31 am |

SUNBURY — The Sunbury Municipal Authority is warning customers about a text-message scam involving fake unpaid-bill notices. The authority says at least one customer received a message showing a picture of its main office and claiming money was owed.

The message directed the customer to click a link to make a payment. Authority officials say those texts are not legitimate, and customers should not click links or provide personal or financial information.

Anyone receiving a suspicious message can report it to police or the state Attorney General’s Office. Customers with questions should contact the Sunbury Municipal Authority directly.

About The Author

Written by Mark Lawrence

Program Director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK