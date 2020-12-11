Sunbury Municipal Authority Increases Some Rates for 2021

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Municipal Authority has increased water, sewer and solid waste rates for 2021. According to the authority, the water base rate will increase 69 cents per month and the usage rate will increase 26 cents for every 1,000 gallons of water used.

The sewer rate will increase 38 cents per month and usage will increase 18 cents for every 1,000 gallons of water usage. The solid waste transfer station rate will also increase $2.00 per ton.

The authority announced Friday the rate increases were approved at a board meeting last month. The authority says the Flood and Recycling Center Arm fees will remain the same. General Manager Jason Neidig says there were three reasons for the increases.

He says major increases in healthcare costs were a significant factor, along with declining businesses in town, especially the loss of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury. Neidig says coping with the pandemic has led to more direct costs, such as buying cleaning supplies and PPE, and sending workers in separate vehicles to maintain social distancing.

Neidig says water and waste water rates increased last year as well by 4%.