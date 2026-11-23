SUNBURY — A 33-year-old Sunbury man faces felony strangulation charges following an alleged assault on a woman last Tuesday . NorthcentralPA.com reports Joseph Fritchman was arrested following the incident on North Eleventh Street.

Sunbury police responded after receiving multiple calls about a woman crying for help. Officers found the woman suffering from facial injuries.

Police say Fritchman allegedly pushed the woman to the ground, attempted to strangle her, and threatened to kill her. Fritchman acknowledged both had been drinking but claimed the woman became aggressive. He faces felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault charges. Bail was set at $10,000.