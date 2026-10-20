Sunbury Man Dies Following Upper Augusta Township Fire

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old Sunbury man died following an early Monday morning fire in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 3:45am at a location along Island Boulevard. State police say Glenn Oberlin suffered burns and smoke inhalation injuries in the blaze.

He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, where he later died. Firefighters responded to the first-alarm fire, which prompted an investigation by the State Police Fire Marshal. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and smoking-related. Troopers say the fire occurred at 625 Island Boulevard.