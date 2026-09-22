UPDATE: Sunbury Man Charged In 63-Year-Old Rape Case

UPDATE FROM PSP: 09/22/26: The Pennsylvania State Police Milton are aware that the docket shows

“closed” or withdrawn”, however, this is an active case that is pending arraignment for

September 30, 2026 at 10am at Magisterial District Couty 17-3-01.

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY— State police have charged a former Sunbury attorney with felony rape in a case dating back 63 years. Troopers say 77-year-old Thomas E. Boop was 14 when the alleged assault occurred in Hartley Township, Union County, in 1963.

State police announced the arrest Tuesday. Court records show Boop faces two first-degree felony rape charges stemming from the alleged assault.

The case was filed in Union County district court. State police say a preliminary hearing will be scheduled later, with additional information to be released when available.