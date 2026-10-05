Sunbury Launches New Halloween Festival this Friday, Saturday

SUNBURY — Downtown Sunbury will debut a new Halloween festival this Friday and Saturday. SRI and ThinkSunbury are holding Sunbury Screams & Scenes Fall Festival and Ghost Tours.

It begins Friday night with ‘Movie Night,’ a free showing of “Hocus Pocus” at 7pm in Cameron Park. Families are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. The festival continues Saturday from 4pm to 8pm with vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and Halloween activities.

A family-friendly walking ghost tour will take visitors to historic buildings along Market Street for legends and spooky stories. Susquehanna University students will be performers, vendors, and volunteers. There is more information at ThinkSunbury.com.