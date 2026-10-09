Sunbury Ice Rink Opens Public Skating Schedule

SUNBURY — One of Sunbury’s treasures is up and running again…the ice skating rink is open. Public skating is underway at the Sunbury Ice Rink, with sessions scheduled Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Regular skating times are 1pm to 3pm and 7pm to 9pm.

Admission ranges from $6 to $8, while children under five skate free. Skate rentals are available for $2, and group rates are also offered.

The rink will have special holiday skating hours during November and December. Officials say schedules can change because of hockey games, weather, or other events. Skaters are encouraged to follow the Sunbury Ice Rink Facebook page for the latest schedule updates.