SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Historical Society in Sunbury will host its Christmas open house Wednesday, December 2. The event coincides with the opening of a new museum exhibition honoring America’s military and celebrating 250 years of American freedom.

The exhibition will feature military artifacts representing different branches of the armed forces across generations. The open house will also feature local artists, works by WPA artist Joe Case, historical society merchandise, and a holiday tag sale.

The open house runs from 1pm to 7pm at 1150 North Front Street. More information is available on the historical society’s Facebook page.