Sunbury Firemen’s Memorial Parade Rescheduled

SUNBURY — Sunday’s Sunbury Fire Department Fireman’s Memorial and Parade has been postponed one week because of expected rain. The event will now be held Sunday, October 18. The memorial service will begin at 1pm at Cameron Park on Market Street.

The annual event honors local emergency responders and remembers fallen firefighters. The parade will feature fire apparatus, ambulance crews, marching bands, and youth organizations. It will move up along Market Street to Cameron Park. More information and any additional updates are available at sunburypa.org.