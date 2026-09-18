Sunbury Fire Companies Consider Merger

SUNBURY — The Daily Item is reporting… Two Sunbury fire companies could merge… A hearing is scheduled October 13 on a proposed merger between Americus Hose Company and Rescue Hose Company. Rescue Hose Company closed in 2024 after operating since 1888.

Americus President Jerome Alex says the merger would give Americus control of Rescue’s Edison Avenue building and equipment. The hearing begins at 1:15pm in the Northumberland County Courthouse. Sunbury’s fire departments are also continuing broader consolidation discussions.