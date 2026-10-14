Sunbury Fire Companies Complete Merger After Court Approval

SUNBURY — Two longtime Sunbury fire companies have officially merged following a court hearing Tuesday . The Daily Item reports Northumberland County Judge Michael Toomey approved the merger of Americus Hose Company and Rescue Hose Company.

Americus President Jerome Alex says his company will assume control of Rescue’s assets, including its Edison Avenue building and equipment. The Rescues, founded in 1888, closed its doors in 2024 after struggling with debt and declining business. Alex says the building’s future remains undecided.

The Daily Item reports, the mayor Josh Brosious continues pushing for broader consolidation of the city’s fire companies. He says consolidation is necessary for their long-term financial stability.