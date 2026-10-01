Sunbury Business Celebrates 40 Years In Business

SUNBURY — One busy Sunbury business is marking an anniversary this week. Hair Happenings is celebrating 40 years with a public reception Friday.

Owner Peggy Lagerman tells us, she opened the North Fourth Street salon in 1986 after working locally as a hairdresser for a decade. By the mid-1990s, the business had grown to more than nine stylists and helped launch several local careers.

Lagerman now works alongside her daughter Sarah. Friday’s reception runs from 4pm to 8pm and will include vendors, gift bags, and a makeover drawing.