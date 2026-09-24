Sunbury, Bloomsburg, Receive Federal Flood Money

SUNBURY — Sunbury and Bloomsburg are receiving a combined $2.2 million in federal funding for flood mitigation projects. The money comes through FEMA’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program and is aimed at reducing future flood risks.

The Municipal Authority of the City of Sunbury will receive $1 million for its flood mitigation project. The Municipal Authority of the Town of Bloomsburg will receive $1.2 million for flood mitigation work at its wastewater treatment plant.

FEMA says the grants support projects designed to protect people, infrastructure and property while reducing the cost of future natural disasters.