Study Shows Why Sunbury Businesses Thrived During Pandemic

SUNBURY – A study conducted over the past year analyzing the success of local businesses in Sunbury during the pandemic identifies why some businesses fared better than others. The results showed successful businesses tended to have leaders with six different traits affected their decisions which helped their businesses thrive.

“The first one was learning from past experiences, number two was having a positive mind-set and seizing the opportunities was another one. The Fourth one was faith, number five was learning during a crisis and the final thing then was relationships,” said Susquehanna University business professor Dr. Emma Fleck.

Fleck said the leaders might not have all of these traits but most had some combination of some of them, “Don’t get me wrong; we talked to people whose businesses didn’t survive and that was heartbreaking. But I think the positive story to come out of this was not only were these resilient leaders able to survive the crisis but they were actually able to thrive.”

You can hear more about the case study from Dr. Fleck on the WKOK podcast page.