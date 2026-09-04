Storm Impact Eases Across The Region

SUNBURY — Storm impacts are easing across the region, with all PennDOT roads now open and rivers staying well below flood stage. A few local roads remain closed, and scattered power outages continue. As of midnight today, PPL reported 156 customers without power in Lancaster County.

There are smaller numbers of outages in Northumberland, Clinton and several other counties. Ten customers remain out in Northumberland County. The Susquehanna River has already crested below flood stage at Lewisburg and Sunbury. The river is expected to crest at Danville tomorrow, also below flood stage.