Statewide Hospitalizations Over 2,400, 22 New Patients at Geisinger

HARRISBURG – Statewide hospitalizations are now back over 2,400 and Geisinger in Danville has a big uptick in new patients due to COVID-19. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health says there are now 2,451 people remain hospitalized. Of those patients, 517 patients are in intensive care units and 245 are on ventilators. Big changes have been reported at Geisinger in Danville, with 22 new COVID patients reported, 66 total. Of those patients, 15 are in the ICU and five are on ventilators. Evangelical Community Hospital has three new patients, 12 total, with three in the ICU and none on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there are two patients on board, with two in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Also in Thursday’s update, 4,746 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, with the statewide total now at 1,059,044 cases, of which 90% have recovered.

There were 55 new Valley cases reported with one new death in Northumberland County – There are 29 new cases there as well, for a total of 8,727 cases and 338 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Union County saw 18 new cases, totaling 5,521 cases and 86 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Snyder County has five new cases at 3,743 total with 82 deaths. Montour County has three new cases, for a total of 1,871 with 60 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, 42 new deaths were reported yesterday, for a total of 25,327 since the start of the pandemic.

Valley university numbers remain about the same. Bucknell University now has 20 active cases – 16 among students and four among faculty and staff; 373 have been active since the spring semester began and only 29% of isolation space is being used. At Susquehanna University, there are five active cases – two among students and three among faculty and staff.

There were no changes to the state’s vaccine dashboard in Thursday’s update:

As of Wednesday, 943 more residents received a COVID-19 vaccine dose yesterday. That includes 673 in Northumberland County, so now 44,426 have received at least one dose (18,392 have two shots; 26,034 have one). In Snyder County, 15,156 have at least one shot, which represents an increase of 283 people from yesterday (5,882 have two shots; 9,274 have one).

Union County has 385 more residents with at least one shot of the vaccine (18,686 total; 11,778 one shot; 6,908 two shots). Montour County has 201 new residents with a shot, raising the total to 15,133 (6,745 have two; 8,388 have just one).

Also as of Wednesday, the state has administered 5,797,589 total doses: