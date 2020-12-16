Statewide COVID-19 Deaths Now Over 13,000

HARRISBURG – The COVID-19 state death toll has now reached over 13,000, and there are six new deaths in the Valley. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 278 new deaths and the state death toll is now over 13,100. Over 10,000 new statewide cases have also been confirmed, including 188 in the Valley. The state case total is now over 519,000, of which 59% have recovered. Statewide hospitalizations continue to pile up, now over 6,300, including over 1,200 in the ICU and over 700 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 95 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 3,883 since the start of the pandemic, along with three new deaths at 176 total. Union has 44 new cases at 2,279 overall and two new deaths at 24 total. Montour County has 13 new cases at 739 overall and a new death at 18 total. Snyder County has 36 new cases at 1,505 overall and 30 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Wednesday):

Geisinger Danville has 15 new patients – 135 patients admitted, 24 are on ventilators and 36 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin – 10 people admitted, and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has two new patients – 51 patients, one on ventilators, 9 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Wednesday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 26 inmates and 10 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 63 inmates (0 at USP Allenwood, 6 at Medium, 57 at Low) and 42 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg now has 33 active resident cases and seven active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Wednesday):

Among 15 Northumberland County facilities – 742 total resident cases, 193 total staff cases and 131 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 148 active cases – 97 among residents and 51 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 143 total cases – 92 among residents (28 active) and 51 among staff (22 active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff cases – 272 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 106 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases and 18 deaths

In five Montour County facilities – 103 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases, and eight deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are three active employee cases, one active resident case (184 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 77 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and five deaths

There are 3,086,059 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 16,904 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.