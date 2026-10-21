State Tax Credits Support Central Pennsylvania Community Projects

SUNBURY — Several local organizations are receiving state tax credit investments to support community improvements, childcare, and food assistance. State officials announced nearly $72 million for 443 projects through the Neighborhood Assistance Program.

Sunbury’s Revitalization Incorporated will receive about $25,000 in tax credits to make the downtown corridor more accessible. The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA’s Milton branch receives $16,000 to expand childcare classrooms.

In Lewistown, MAB Holdings receives $128,000 to renovate and expand the Square Cafe and Bakery. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank receives $5.1 million in tax credits supporting food distribution across 27 counties, including all of our region.