State Senators Urge Governor Tom Wolf to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions

March 2020 File Photo provided by Gov. WolfHARRISBURG – The Center Square is reporting that a group of 21 state senators from both parties urged Gov. Tom Wolf to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions three days earlier for the benefit of businesses hoping to profit over the holiday weekend. The lawmakers sent the letter to the administration Friday that read, in part, “as we look forward toward a brighter future, we must also acknowledge how much damage these restrictions have caused, as well as the pressing need to give these employers a boost to ensure their long-term survival.” Moving the timeline up from Memorial Day to the Friday before, the letter concludes, would help ease the financial strain experienced across the state, particularly for the hard-hit hospitality industry.

“Unfortunately that date for lifting the restrictions is the end of the Memorial Day weekend – the unofficial kick off to summer,” said Sen. Scott Martin, R-Strasburg. “Moving this date to Friday, May 28, would give employers the ability to have such a great start to what we hope is going to be a full summer of recovery for both these employers and the people who work for them.”

The Department of Health announced Monday that remaining mitigation orders on indoor and outdoor gatherings, capacity limits and social distancing requirements would be lifted on May 31 as vaccination rates across the state climb. Universal masking will remain in place until 70% of residents are fully vaccinated, the department said. The Center Square reached out to the administration for comment on the letter from senators, but did not receive an immediate response. “I don’t see any issue with the science or the data that would prohibit reopening these employers two day earlier,” Martin said. “There’s going to be a lot of people spending money on Memorial Day weekend. I would like them to be spending that money in Pennsylvania.”