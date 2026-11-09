State Senator Culver Plans Veterans Town Hall

SHAMOKIN DAM — State Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver will host a Veterans Telephone Town Hall tomorrow evening (11/10) at 6pm. The event will focus on helping veterans and their families understand benefits and services available to them.

Sen. Culver says she’ll be joined by Bill McGovern, an American Legion Department Service Officer who assists with disability claims, pensions, healthcare, and survivor benefits. McGovern also provides free monthly assistance at Culver’s Shamokin Dam district office.

Veterans and family members can participate from home and ask questions during the program. To register for the telephone town hall, visit SenatorCulver.com or call 570-743-1918.