State Police Seek Victims In $200,000 Gold Scam

MILTON — State police are trying to identify victims connected to about $200,000 in gold bars seized during an Interstate 80 traffic stop. Police say scammers posed as federal officers and told victims criminal cases were tied to their Social Security numbers.

Victims were then instructed to withdraw money, buy gold and hand it to couriers. Two people were taken into custody September 10 after a car stopped near mile marker 203. Anyone who turned over gold or cash September 9 or 10, especially near Coudersport or Smethport, should call PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.