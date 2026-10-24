State Police Plan November DUI Checkpoints In Region 

MILTON — State police in Milton say they are planning sobriety checkpoints during November as part of their ongoing efforts to combat impaired driving. Troopers say the checkpoints will be conducted at an undisclosed location in Union, Montour, or Northumberland County.

Police have not announced an exact dates or locations for next month’s enforcement operation. The checkpoint is intended to identify motorists driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

State police remind drivers to arrange alternative transportation whenever they plan to drink. The announcement comes as troopers continue conducting periodic sobriety checkpoints throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley.